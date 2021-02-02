Wolvero and Kittrix Collaborate for “Freak”

Hitting all the right notes for a fresh tech house track, Wolvero introduces listeners to a new song, “Freak,” featuring Kittrix.

The song first emerged in 2019 after Kittrix created a draft of the song’s lyrics and later tapped Wolvero to flesh out the track’s bouncy beats and hypnotizing atmosphere. “Freak” fully displays a mesmerizing cascade of oscillating synths. Combined with the track’s catchy hook and lyrics, “Freak” brings out all the best facets of what makes tech house a dance-inducing genre.

Additionally, Wolvero shared his comments on the song, describing how he and Kittrix connected with each other for the track’s creation.

“Kittrix and I connected on Twitter and after trading tracks decided to collaborate on an all new original idea. After many different versions and genres of the same track, we finally arrived at the version that ingrained itself into our minds and souls. ‘Freak’ was born.”

Additionally, Kittrix gave her own comments on her inspiration for the song, saying, “When I initially wrote the track, it was summertime, festival-season, pre-pandemic. People were out and about, strutting their stuff, and I wrote this song as a way to shout to all those people, ‘Hey, I see out there working it. Keep doing you!'”

Stream “Freak” by Wolvero featuring Kittrix following this link, or check out the song below.