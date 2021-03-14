Wuki Unveiled Debut Album WukiWorld via HARD Recs

Grammy-nominated producer Wuki unveiled his highly-anticipated full length album WukiWorld via HARD Recs. Released on March 12th, the album includes four unreleased tracks and all-star collaborations with Diplo, Shaq, Juvenile, Smokepurpp, Yung Baby Tate, Stoppa, Softest Hard, and more.

Wuki‘s 10-track masterpiece WukiWorld

WukiWorld is an eclectic, multi-genre album that takes the listener to a carnivalesque destination located inside of Wuki’s mind. Upon entering the multiverse, Wuki kicks-off the 10-track masterpiece project and takes us back to his roots on “Love 2.0”. In other words, it is a wild, bass-driven tune filled with hyphy beats and trap breakdowns. Next in line is “Chicken Wang” with Diplo and Snappy Jit, which was the first release from the album and features pounding, up-tempo rhythms. Adjacent to “Chicken Wang” is bounce track “Bad Girl Drumma” with Juvenile, which contains inspirations from New Orleans music. Afterwards, the playful single “Hey Ladies” with Yung Baby Tate & Stoppa follows up.

Additionally, continuing on is the monstrous hard-trap tune “Birdz” with Smokepurpp. Then, it is the moody-yet-rowdy bass track “I See You” feat. Stoppa. Dropping into complete mayhem is the festival banger “SHUTUP” with Shaq and Scrilla King. Wuki then rounds out the album with three unreleased tracks. These tracks include “I’m High”, “Family” with Softest Hard, and finally “Tell The World About Me”. In fact, Wuki dedicates the final track to his late mother and features a soft, melodic, and emotionally nostalgic atmosphere. It is a unique listening experience from beginning to end, WukiWorld is an album to get lost in.

Wuki‘s statement about his creation

“After an entire year and a few delays, I’m SO stoked to release my debut album. I want this body of work to show all the weird corners of my brain and how I love to approach music from a million angles while still maintaining my sound.” Wuki says about WukiWorld

A game-changing producer, Wuki has collaborated with industry-leading talent including Skrillex, Slayyyter, Britney Spears, RL Grime, Nitti Gritti, and many others. He scored his first-ever Grammy nomination in January 2019 for his remix of the Miley Cyrus hit “Mother’s Daughter” and his track “Better” with Valentino Khan became a viral tik-tok trend in 2020, racking in over five million videos made globally. Wuki’s music also gained recognition in major films. For instance, his single “Throw It” appeared in Netflix’s film Work It (starring Sabrina Carpenter & Jordan Fisher).

HARD Recs making an strong presence on the EDM scene

Renowned for curating the most cutting-edge lineups, HARD has solidified itself as a cultural institution within the live events space by continuously staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving dance scene. With the launch of their very own HARD Recs imprint, they are providing a platform for the artists sprawled across their many stages at HARD Summer, Holy Ship!, and Day of the Dead. The most recent artist invited to join the ranks is L.A.’s Grammy-nominated sensation Wuki, with respective singles featuring Diplo, Shaq, Yung Baby Tate, Juvenile, Snappy Jit, and Stoppa leading up to the forthcoming release of his debut studio album. With many more new signings coming down the pipeline, HARD Recs will remain dedicated to its mission of shining a light on established legends and on-fire newcomers alike from all across the spectrum of contemporary music.

Stream WukiWorld now: