Yellow Claw Celebrate Barong Family’s 200th Release “BF200”

Yellow Claw‘s Barong Family celebrates their 200th release in their six-year long journey. To mark this milestone, label founders Yellow Claw have released their aptly named “BF200” EP. This exciting EP features some of the most talented artists Barong Family has to offer. Wiwek, Crisis Era, RayRay, GHOSTER, Nonsens, and Psycho Boys Club are only a few of the names to appear on “BF200”.

The first offering from the EP is a Yellow Claw collab with Wiwek called “I Want It”, setting the tone for a smash-hit album. Canadian duo Crisis Era’s “Funky Pills” is the second track on the EP. It’s sure to make those old-timers out there feel very nostalgic. “Obsession” is the third entry on “BF200” courtesy of DJ Soda and RayRay. Up next is a remake of Tokyo Ghetto Pussy’s 1995 hit “Kiss Your Lips”, brought to you by Yellow Claw.

In the meantime, GHOSTER uses the soulful vocals from Nanami to create a powerful mission statement in “Belong”. The usual appearance of Danish trio Nonsens makes for a electric hit with “Teaze”. And finally, closing off the “BF200” EP is “Psycho Boys Club’s “Break.”

Here’s what Yellow Claw had to say:

“It has been a wild ride since when we had put out our first release on Barong Family back in 2014. During the past 6 years, we have met many talented artists who wanted to take part in this adventure with us and joined the family. Moksi, RayRay, Wiwek, and more all saw the transition from Barong Family – a music label to Barong Family – a worldwide brand with its own merch lines, writing camps in Asia, documentaries, sold-out tours in North America, own stages at the world’s biggest festivals. 200 releases seem like a big number, and 6 years feel like a very long time, but for us, thanks to what we do and whom we are fortunate to work with, it feels like we are just starting, as our excitement never faded away.“

Stream the EP here: