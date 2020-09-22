RELEASES

“You Don’t Know” is Franky Wah’s Latest Masterpiece

Franky Wah retuns with this euphoric tracl

Photo of Manav Pallan Manav Pallan Follow on Twitter Send an email 12 mins ago
Less than a minute
Franky-Wah-You-Don't-Know

Following on from lauded mixtape The Revival Vol. 1, Yorkshire DJ and producer Franky Wah returns with the euphoric sounds of new single “You Don’t Know”, which came out on September 17 via Ministry of Sound.

Sampling iconic vocals from the 90s house classic “Finally” by Kings of Tomorrow, You Don’t Knowcombines kinetic drum patterns and elevating synth layers to craft an emotional club track with progressive trance at its heart.

‘You Don’t Know‘ is another record I hold close to my heart,” Franky Wah explains, “mainly because of the emotion I feel when I listen to it. The chords bring an emotional but uplifting vibe to the record and it definitely feels like that, set closing, hug your friend at the end of the night kind of track. We’ve all experienced very testing times lately and I really hope people can resonate with the lyrics on this one as much as I do.”

It follows May’s The Revival Vol. 1, which included singles ‘You’re Not Alone’ and ‘Come Together’. The latter went on to be crowned Annie Mac’s ‘Hottest Record In The World’ and ‘Tune Of The Week’ on BBC Radio 1, as well as garnering support from Pete Tong as his ‘Essential New Tune’ and MistaJam as his ‘Self-Certified Selection’. This led to an impressive 10 weeks on the Radio 1 Playlist (with 5 weeks on the A-List) and a peak at #11 in the UK Shazam Chart.

Stream the track here:

Tags
Show More
Photo of Manav Pallan

Manav Pallan

I'm a crazed motoring fan and I have been listening to EDM for a major chunk of my life. I'm particularly interested in Dutch house, Progressive house and Tropical house. Is that enough house? My favourite DJs are Robin Schulz, Jay Hardway and Mike Williams.

Related Articles

Photo of ShyGhy Impresses Fans with “Feel Good”

ShyGhy Impresses Fans with “Feel Good”

2 mins ago
Photo of Kygo Remixes Disco Anthem “Hot Stuff”

Kygo Remixes Disco Anthem “Hot Stuff”

24 mins ago
Photo of Torren Foot Releases Vocal Version of “More Life”

Torren Foot Releases Vocal Version of “More Life”

2 days ago
Photo of Winona Oak Shares “With Myself” Remix by Taksa Black

Winona Oak Shares “With Myself” Remix by Taksa Black

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close
Close