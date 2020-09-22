“You Don’t Know” is Franky Wah’s Latest Masterpiece

Following on from lauded mixtape The Revival Vol. 1, Yorkshire DJ and producer Franky Wah returns with the euphoric sounds of new single “You Don’t Know”, which came out on September 17 via Ministry of Sound.

Sampling iconic vocals from the 90s house classic “Finally” by Kings of Tomorrow, “You Don’t Know” combines kinetic drum patterns and elevating synth layers to craft an emotional club track with progressive trance at its heart.

“‘You Don’t Know‘ is another record I hold close to my heart,” Franky Wah explains, “mainly because of the emotion I feel when I listen to it. The chords bring an emotional but uplifting vibe to the record and it definitely feels like that, set closing, hug your friend at the end of the night kind of track. We’ve all experienced very testing times lately and I really hope people can resonate with the lyrics on this one as much as I do.”

It follows May’s The Revival Vol. 1, which included singles ‘You’re Not Alone’ and ‘Come Together’. The latter went on to be crowned Annie Mac’s ‘Hottest Record In The World’ and ‘Tune Of The Week’ on BBC Radio 1, as well as garnering support from Pete Tong as his ‘Essential New Tune’ and MistaJam as his ‘Self-Certified Selection’. This led to an impressive 10 weeks on the Radio 1 Playlist (with 5 weeks on the A-List) and a peak at #11 in the UK Shazam Chart.

Stream the track here: