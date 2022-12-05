Zedd Celebrates 10 Years of “Clarity” With Apple Music

To celebrate ten years since the release of Zedd’s debut album “Clarity”, Apple Music have teamed up with the German producer to create an immersive experience on GarageBand — Apple’s free music creation app for iPhone and iPad.

2012: a nostalgic year for dance music

2012 was an insanely good year for dance music. Often referred to as one of the golden years of EDM, we saw the rise of artists like Hardwell, Avicii, and Swedish House Mafia. So it’s no surprise ten years later we still reminisce on such a historic year for the music industry.

“Clarity” came loaded with so many nostalgic songs. “Stay The Night” and “Spectrum” were just a few of the songs included on this legendary album. Both went on to be commercial successes and are still drawing in millions of streams every year.

The legendary “Clarity” from Zedd

Probably the most well-known track from that album has to be the title song, “Clarity”. The music video has over 300 million views on YouTube alone and even scored Zedd a Grammy for Best Dance Recording. Now fans can get a hand-on experience with the smash hit with guidance from the very man who created it, Zedd.

iPhone and iPad users can now put their own spin on the song by downloading a free GarageBand version of the song. They can watch a short film in GarageBand’s Sound Library where Zedd talks through his musical beginnings, philosophy as a creator, and behind-the-scenes stories of the making of the hit song. He also gives a demo on how users can create their own simple remix in a couple minutes using the Live Loops interface in GarageBand on iPad.

GarageBand experience redesigns “Clarity”

Using GarageBand’s popular Live Loops interface, “Clarity” has been redesigned, giving music fans a rare opportunity to investigate all the individual isolated sections (vocals, beats, synths, etc.) that helped this song become such a smash hit. No prior musical knowledge is necessary thanks to the Live Loops interface, which makes it simple for anyone to swiftly rearrange and add new pieces to the song.

A Spatial Audio version of the album is also available to stream on Apple Music here.

There’s also a YouTube video with a tutorial on how to use the GarageBand experience explained by Zedd himself.