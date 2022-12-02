ZEHV Releases His Latest Banger ‘Mockingbird’

DJ and music production master ZEHV is here with another hard-hitting release. This time, he presents ‘Mockingbird’ through Chicago-based label Vested Recordings.

Following a busy schedule of live performances at top venues and releases through VIP labels like Manual and Mood of Mind, with whom he released his latest EP ‘Ōkami’ to great acclaim; ZEHV strikes again with another high-quality banger that ticks all the boxes to become his next hit.

Coming from an early age connection with music, ZEHV’s career has showed his ambition and talent show no signs of slowing down, having already performed at important venues like Bogart House, Avant Gardner and Quantum, and receiving the support from industry heavy-weights like Christoph, Guy J, Gabriel & Dresden and Ferhplay, just to name a few, while having his music climb the top spot on important charts like the Beatport Top 100; he’s already shared the stage with the likes of Pete Tong, Joris Voorn and Sebastien Leger and now introduces his latest production that displays his skills and signature sound in all its glory.

‘Mockingbird’ starts off with an energetic beat, panned sonic elements and growling pads that keep the dynamics up. The track shortly develops into a blissful listening experience, as the steady beat, alongside shuffled rhythmic elements keep the party going. The playful pads and sounds build a remarkable soundscape with ZEHV’s signature seal on it.

This Progressive track will surely become an instant favorite for those ready to enjoy this electrifying and lively listening experience.

This release proves once more why ZEHV belongs high on the list of artists to follow, as his impressive style and outstanding sound, evident in every release and live performance is truly matchless.

Make sure to follow ZEHV as he continues aiming higher and sharing his boundless talent with the world.

‘Mockingbird’ is out now and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.

