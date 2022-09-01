ZEHV Releases Powerful Remix of The Chemical Brothers’ ‘Three Little Birdies Down Beat’

DJ and music production master ZEHV is here with another remarkable release. This time he introduces his own take on The Chemical Brothers undisputed classic ‘Three Little Birdies Down Beat’.

ZEHV has been making a splash in the Electronic Dance music world as of late, with the release of his impressive EP ‘Ōkami’, a 2-track Progressive House EP where he showcases his own style and skills. His steady success and outstanding productions have seen them receive the praise and support from big names like Guy J, Fehrplay and Cristoph. He’s not a stranger to the charts, having his music being featured on important charts like the Beatport top 10 among others, these achievements alongside the opportunities of sharing the stage with influential names in the Dance music world like Pete Tong, Sebastien Leger, and Joris Voorn, have added ZEHV’s name to the list of artists to follow.

This new bootleg remix, available for free download, comes just in time to enjoy the last summer days with an immersive and striking listening adventure.

Maintaining the classic sounds of The Chemical Brothers, ZEHV displays his own signature style and sound, adding layers of fresh new elements to his version of ‘Three Little Birds’; a pounding beat, rhythmic elements alongside pads and other sonic elements plus layers of acid synths give the track dynamism. Later on, track drops to a refreshing new level, as the beat and synth lines keep the momentum high.

ZEHV undoubtedly finds a way to takes the overall powerful vibe of the original track to transform it into a new, energizing and refreshing experience.

With this new release, ZEHV continues to prove why his name belong on the list of artists to follow, his particular style and consistency in his hard-hitting and high-quality productions are proof of the drive and passion behind his career, that shows no signs of slowing down, achieving new milestones with each release and live performance.

Don’t forget to follow ZEVH as he continues to put out remarkable productions and certified bangers.

‘Three Little Birdies Down Beat (ZEHV Bootleg)’ is out now and available for free download.

Listen and download ‘Three Little Birdies Down Beat (ZEHV Bootleg)’ now

ZEHV Online:

Website | Beatport | Instagram | Soundcloud