The FADER Unveils Merch to Help Independent Music Venues

The FADER is partnering with This T-Shirt, a relief platform founded by Dylan Hattem and Cassandra Aaron of DS Projects and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), to do their part with the “Save Our Stages” capsule collection. The FADER made their announcement on September 30th in New York City, which is hosting the first collection. The reason behind the partnership between The FADER and This T-Shirt is the current COVID-19 pandemic that has significantly affected the music industry.

The FADER and This T-Shirt are working together for a great cause

Another reason for the partnership is that The FADER learned that 90% of independent music venues nationwide are in danger of permanently closing down operations due to the pandemic. The pandemic has also led to many individuals in the music industry to lose their jobs. This especially include people work working in the music venues. The FADER’s partnership with This T-Shirt will build on NIVA’s “#SaveOurStages” collection by allowing artists and fans to show their support for New York City’s music venues.

The participating venues include a mix of iconic, independent venues across both Manhattan and Brooklyn. The following venues are on the list below. Also, to support venues and cities that the first collection did not represent, visit Save Our Stages’ official website.

Baby’s All Right

Our Wicked Lady

S.O.B’s

Avant Gardner

C’mon Everybody

Good Room

The Sultan Room

National Sawdust

Mercury Lounge

How to participate in #SaveOurStages

Starting September 30th, everyone can start purchasing t-shirts from the New York iteration of the Save Our Stages collection. These t-shirts are available for a limited time and in order to purchase, click on this link. Additionally, 100% of all sales proceeds will go directly to the venues listed on each shirt. Furthermore, the proceeds will go to NIVA’s Emergency Relief Fund as well.

What is the Save Our Stages collection about?

The Save Our Stages collection is another initiative in a long list of charitable acts The FADER has been championing in recent history. Earlier this year, due to the cancellation of Austin’s famed South by Southwest Festival, The FADER took its typically invite-only FADER FORT to a digital platform. FADER FORT featured over 150 exclusive presentations and musical performances by both emerging and acclaimed artists.

The event’s main goal was to help raise money for those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the music industry. The event, dubbed Digital FORT, hosted second time on July 25th, with over 40 artists participating globally. To date, The FADER’s charitable initiatives have yielded over $25,000 in contributions.

The FADER

The FADER in 1999 and it was founded by Rob Stone and Jon Cohen. It is an award-winning, innovative music, style, and culture global media company. In addition, the company also serves as an unofficial guide to upcoming trends in music. The FADER has gave early exposure to top artists including Kanye West, Bon Iver, Kendrick Lamar, Outkast, The Strokes, Drake and The White Stripes.

The FADER brand has expanded in innovative ways. It provides a cross-platform reach across print, digital, mobile, and social media. This includes producing award-winning film and video, and sought-after experiential events. The FADER’s celebrated flagship live and digital music event, FADER FORT, similarly presents some of the most innovative programming and emerging artists to fans.

This T-Shirt

This T-Shirt is a relief platform dedicated to helping those in need through leveraging creativity and strategic partnerships. The platform began as a response to the toll the COVID-19 global health pandemic took on the hospitality industry. Today, it has rapidly evolved into an ongoing initiative to support in-need business, marginalized people and communities, and philanthropic organizations seeking outspoken advocates and additional channels to raise funds.

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)’s mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues and promoters throughout the United States. To emphasize its mission, NIVA’s Emergency Relief Fund was created to support America’s most vulnerable venues.

Moreover, it intends to provide short-term relief for independent music venue owners and promoters on the precipice of eviction or permanently shuttering due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The fund works hand-in-hand with federal and local programs, assisting with the most immediate needs facing the country’s independent venues and promoters and making it more likely that they will be able to reopen fully, when it’s safe.