Clan Brude Strikes Back With a New Hit ‘Back in the Day, Shanghai’

Clan Brude introduces his new release ‘Back in the Day, Shanghai’ through Mystery Freedom Records.

The talented DJ and music producer, originally from the UK but based in China, is ready to start the year on a high note dropping a powerful banger.

Known for his unique style and sound that blends elements from House and Future House genres, among others, with VST instrumentation, soft synths and experimentation sampling, live guitar and vocal recordings; Clan Brude is certainly a name to keep a close eye on.

The track, inspired by the increasingly restricting COVID-19 policies in China, reflects on the DJ’s previous experiences in the country, as it unleashes a highly-invigorating hit that will surely conquer dance floors and listeners all over the world.

‘Back in the Day, Shanghai’ features an energetic beat, a groovy bassline, and playful yet mighty synths that build the backbone of this unparalleled banger. Processed and echoed vocals add dynamism to the track, as the powerful drop unleashes the energy of the song, that, alongside stimulating and bouncy pads and sonic elements, keeps the energizing vibes of the track going.

With this new release Clan Brude proves once more, that he’s ready to reach new heights, sharing with the world his signature sound and style that will surely pave the way for new success to knock on his door, as he continues to release impressive productions.

Don’t forget to follow Clan Brude as he promises to deliver more unmissable hits that display his sound in all its might, making his project one not to be missed.

‘Back in the Day, Shanghai’ is out now via Mystery Freedom Records, and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.

https://www.beatport.com/release/back-in-the-day-shanghai/3950487

