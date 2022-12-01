Gelida Talks About His Beginnings and Upcoming Projects in Exclusive Interview

Gelida is a young up-and-coming artist from Denmark. His powerful style and sound have picked up the attention and praise from the biggest names in the Electronic Dance music industry like Nicky Romero, PinkPanda and labels like Spinnin’ Records and Protocol Recordings to name a few.

His passion and drive show no signs of stopping, as he recently founded his own record label Rever Records, with the aim to showcase the best productions and talent in the Electronic music scene from all over the world. Now, we invited Gelida to introduce himself, and talk about his background, achievements, and upcoming projects.

Hello Gelida, how are you?

Hi! I’m really good, thank you and thanks for having me. Right now, I’m super busy with a lot of exciting things in the making, and of course shopping for Christmas presents!

Can you tell us more about yourself? where are you from, what do you do?

Yeah, for sure. My name is Rasmus Frost and my artistic name Gelida, is actually my last name directly translated to Latin. Well, that was just a side note, but I think there’s a good side story to that topic. I’m 20 years old, from Denmark and living in the suburbs of Copenhagen in a city called Hundige, I live at my parent’s house with our dog Zuma. Last year, I graduated from high school, and since that I have been working full time on my music career. The last 6 months I have been really busy with a lot of stuff going on, such as building my brand-new studio and establishing my own label Rever Records with my great partner in crime RYBERG. Besides all the music, I’m spending a lot of time with my family and friends, and hitting the gym a couple of times every week.

How were you first introduced to music? How did you know this is what you wanted to do?

I remember when my brother showed me the good old ‘Trumpsta’ track back in 2007, when I was 5 years old. When I heard the drop, I was gassed! That was the day, when I knew, that EDM was the music I loved! But I didn’t know I wanted to make music or anything before my confirmation in 2015, when I decided to buy my first DJ booth and a pair of studio monitors. And those specific monitors are still in use, and included in my new studio!

How and when did you start producing tracks?

I bought FL Studio 12 back in 2017 on May 2nd, after 2 years as a DJ. I remember that the first time I sat down and made my first track, I was completely captivated by this universe and I knew that this is what I wanted to do for a living! Since that day, I haven’t looked back!

Can you tell us more about your label Rever Records? When did you start it and what inspired you to do it?

Yeah, Rever Records is a brand-new Danish record label, with it we try to bring something new to the Danish music environment. In Denmark we do not have a strong EDM culture compared to other countries like Netherlands or Germany, just to name a few. What we want to bring to the table with Rever Records, is to create a home and a community for Danish upcoming DJs/producers. Our goal is to help artists that are early in their career, to develop their skills in music production, build up their artistic brand, and educate them in all different kinds of administrative things an artist needs to take care of before they are getting in touch with the correct people in the music Industry. But most importantly for us, we want to create a platform/network for artists where they can meet other artists to talk to or collab with. Of course, we welcome all kind of nationalities at Rever, and if you read this, and think this might be something for you, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us!

How would you describe your sound?

I don’t know if I have a certain sound yet, but I do strive to work with every genre in EDM. However, when I produce music, I always try to make a genre with my own touch. For instance, combining sounds in a way I haven’t heard before or do a specific genre in a way that isn’t what everyone else does. I try to keep my music original, even though that sometimes can be a challenge!

If someone wants to listen to your music, which track should they listen to first?

That’s actually a good question. I usually just tell people, who ask that question to listen to my latest release. Since it might be the best production yet, and you can be sure it shows the listener, where I am technically and musically!

What would you say is your biggest achievement so far?

2022 has been very special for me, and there has been a lot of great achievement such as building the new studio and starting the label. Some of my latest releases have been supported by some of the biggest names in the game such as Nicky Romero, Pink Panda and playlisted by Spinnin’ Records and Protocol Recordings, etc. These guys and labels I’ve always looked up to, and that all of a sudden, they support the music I make, it’s completely indescribable.

If I should choose a specific achievement so far, it has to be the support I got from the biggest national radio channel we got here in Denmark called DR. They have a Channel called P3 and a program called ‘The Collective’ (directly translated to English). The program Is about showcasing Electronic music, and the Host HelleHelleOfficial has a feature in the program called “Two Danes In a Row” she picked my single ‘Your Other Part’ and gave the track a massive introduction and praised it to have international potential. Besides the great publicity the song got from her, this was also my radio debut. DR P3 has a reputation for being the place that plays the latest music, but at the same time, they are also very good at giving new artists the opportunity to be heard. So, this must be the biggest achievement at this time, because I have always listened to DR P3 and dreamt about having one of my songs played on one of their shows.

Do you have any hobbies?

I do have some hobbies! I love working out in the gym as I mentioned earlier, it keeps the creativity up and makes it easier to make music for me! I’m also a gamer and when I play, I mostly play Call Of Duty – Modern Warfare 2 (2022 edition). I’m also watching a lot of football and support Real Madrid.

What’s next for Gelida?

There are a lot of things going on, but if I should choose a specific thing, it would be my upcoming EP “Long Story Short” which contains 4 tracks that will take you from the beginning to the end of a, for some, recognizable relationship. All sung by Otto Palmborg who I have worked with a couple times now!

The EP will be released as two singles, where ‘Nobody Knows’ will be out the 25th of November, followed up by ‘Try Again’ the 15th of December. The whole EP will be out the 6th of January.

