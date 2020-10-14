Adventure Club Teams Up With Insomniac for Park ‘N Rave

Adventure Club is teaming up with Insomniac Events for the next installment of the weekly Park ‘N Rave concert series. The Canadian DJ duo will headline their own Park ‘N Rave event at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA on October 23-24, 2020. Adventure Club’s event will be the third Park N’ Rave installment that Insomniac is going to host. Last weekend, Insomniac hosted “Factory 93 Presents: Maceo Plex” and this coming weekend, the event promoter will host Kayzo‘s own three-day event. In fact, NOS Events Center has hosted Maceo Plex’s show and will do the same for Kayzo’s show as well.

Event information

Adventure Club’s takeover on Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24 will begin at 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Car passes will start at $200, allowing up to five adults per vehicle with pricing varying based on row selection. Additional individual passes will be available for purchase for larger vehicles. Every attendee must follow social distancing guidelines and traffic laws at all times. Here is the additional event information by clicking on this link. Additionally, anyone who wants to go can check the full list of frequently-asked questions here.

Adventure Club is bringing their constant energetic drive to Park ‘N Rave

Adventure Club, made up of Christian Srigley and Leighton James, has electrified the dance music world since 2010. The Grammy award-nominated duo is known for their collaborations, remixes, live performances and their unique musical style. That style is a beautiful mix of dubstep with heavier metal. Adventure Club has played at some of the world’s biggest music festivals including Electric Daisy Carnival and will bring their high-energy performance and visuals to this installment of Park ‘N Rave. To conclude this article, buy the tickets for Adventure Club’s Park ‘N Rave event right now!