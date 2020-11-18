BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 Set for Labor Day Weekend

BottleRock Napa Valley, one of Northern California‘s premier music festivals, has moved to September 3-5, 2021, Labor Day weekend. The annual festival will occur at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa, 50 miles north of San Francisco. The shift is because of caution for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in coordination with local and state authorities.

All current tickets are valid for the September dates, and festival ticket holders have been notified of their options. For those wishing to pre-register and obtain tickets for the new dates as soon as they’re available, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

