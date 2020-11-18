FESTWORLD

BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 Set for Labor Day Weekend

BottleRock Napa Valley is now rescheduled for September 3-5, 2021

BottleRock-Napa-Valley-2021-Announcement

BottleRock Napa Valley, one of Northern California‘s premier music festivals, has moved to September 3-5, 2021, Labor Day weekend. The annual festival will occur at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa, 50 miles north of San Francisco. The shift is because of caution for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in coordination with local and state authorities.

All current tickets are valid for the September dates, and festival ticket holders have been notified of their options. For those wishing to pre-register and obtain tickets for the new dates as soon as they’re available, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Furthermore, the complete festival lineup will be announced in early 2021. To keep up to date, please visit BottleRock’s official website (see above) and sign up to receive email notifications. Additionally, join the conversation on Facebook and follow BottleRock Napa Valley on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).

BottleRock partner Dave Graham

“We are looking forward to presenting BottleRock during such a beautiful time of the year in the Napa Valley. We’re excited to bring back some joy to the Napa Valley through live music, with the health and safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, staff and surrounding communities front of mind”.

Bottlerock Napa Valley partner Dave Graham exclaims his excitement for the 2021 festival
