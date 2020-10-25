Seventh Annual iHeartCountry Festival Went Virtual

The seventh annual iHeartCountry Festival took place virtually on October 23, 2020. The iHeartCountry Festival is an amazing celebration of country music’s biggest artists and Bobby Bones hosted it. Some of the top country stars who performed at iHeartCountry Festival included Dierks Bentley, Lady A and Sam Hunt.

In fact, this amazing virtual event streamed exclusively on LiveXLive. Additionally, it broadcasted live across iHeartMedia’s country music radio stations in local markets and on iHeartRadio‘s official website. Since Capital One presented the seventh annual iHeartCountry Festival, it also allowed its cardholders to enter an exclusive sweepstakes.

Capital One sweepstakes in the seventh annual iHeartCountry Festival

The prize of the sweepstakes was an opportunity to virtually play in the iHeartCountry Capital One Trivia Night with Kelsea Ballerini. Bobby Bones also hosted this exciting contest. Participants received an item that Kelsea Ballerini signed. To conclude, the Trivia Night winner virtually announced Kelsea Ballerini’s performance during the iHeartCountry Festival.

Memorable moments from the seventh annual iHeartCountry Festival

Sam Hunt kicked off the show with one of his newest hits, “Hard To Forget”. It followed by fan favorites “Young Once,” “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90s,” and “2016″. He closed his set with mega-hit “Body Like a Backroad”.

Country trio Lady A gave fans an energy-filled performance of "You Look Good". Lady A followed it up with their latest single "What If I Never Get Over You," "Bartender," and their first-ever hit "Need You Now". They finished their impressive set with their song written for Songland, "Champagne Night".

Country legend Martina McBride introduced Gabby Barrett . She performed "The Good Ones," covered Dolly Parton's "Jolene," and rocked the stage with her number one hit "I Hope".

Kane Brown was introduced to fans by staff from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. During his set, he sang "Lose It," "Good As You," and his next radio single "Worship You." Brown dedicated his song "Homesick" to the U.S. military, then performed his first hit, "Heaven," and closed out his set with "What Ifs".

Other fantastic performances