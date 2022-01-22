11 Las Vegas Facts That May Come Handy On Your First Visit

Las Vegas is a great city to go to if you want to have an unforgettable time. Vegas is known for its casinos and hotels. It’s a lively city with lots of parties going around.

Many people also visit Vegas for its nightlife and entertainment culture. Thus, this city is also a great place to have a good time and enjoy life with family and friends.

Vegas is enjoyable for people who want to let loose. This city can make you forget your problems. People come here for great music and parties. Famous and talented musicians perform in Vegas clubs and theatres. Artists, dancers, and DJs also come here to play live music for the crowd.

If you’re planning a weekend getaway to Vegas, here are 11 Las Vegas facts that may come in handy on your first visit:

Sin City

Vegas is considered a sin city because of the illegal businesses made legal around the city. Such businesses include casino gambling, prostitution, drinking, and partying. It’s also known for its red-light district and night entertainment.

Parties In Vegas

Parties happen every night in the city. Clubs are also present in every hotel. Vegas offers more beyond the usual club hopping experience as parties here are accompanied by a live DJ with special dances and shows.

However, parties don’t start until midnight. It’s a culture in Vegas not to start the party until 12 because that’s when big DJs, celebrities, and entertainers come in and play music.

Not The Gambling Capital Of The World

Although Vegas is known for its casinos, it’s not the gambling capital of the world anymore. In 2010, Macau surpassed Las Vegas’s gambling revenue and held the position as the number one gambling capital since then. Vegas was pushed back to second place but it still holds the position as the gambling capital of the West.

The Brightest Spot On Earth

The Vegas Strip is considered the brightest spot on Earth as seen from space. According to NASA, the city is the most well-lit and most light-polluted area in the world. This is because of the saturation of hotel casinos and other establishments that operate mostly at night.

Has The Oldest Hotel And Casino

The Golden Gate Hotel and Casino is considered to be the oldest in the city. It was built in 1906 by John F. Miller. It was originally called Hotel Nevada and it is located on One Fremont Street. It already had a casino back then but its operations stopped because of the statewide gambling ban in 1909. It was then renamed The Golden Gate Hotel when the gambling ban was lifted in 1931.

Aerial view of Las Vegas strip in Nevada USA

Has Millions of Visitors and Thousand Hotel Rooms

Las Vegas welcomes around USD$40 million tourists each year. Most are local tourists from other states who come to spend money on gambling and nightlife. While most foreign tourists come from Canada.

Moreover, there are 150,000 hotel rooms in Vegas. Most of them are actually 89% occupied at all times. The biggest hotel is the MGM Grand hotel located in the Vegas Strip.

Weddings In Vegas

There are more than 300 weddings a day happening in this city. It also became known as “the marriage capital of the world” because of this.

Marriage licenses in Vegas are relatively easy to get compared to other states. You can also get different themed weddings; Elvis-themed wedding is popularly used in the city. Additionally, the cost is cheaper and the waiting time is shorter. The state decided to do this to attract tourists into marrying in Vegas.

The Bellagio Fountain Show

The Bellagio fountain show is a water fountain show with lights and music. Many tourists come to the fountain at night to watch its shows. However, whenever the wind speed reaches above 25mph in the area, the shows get canceled.

It was built in 1988 for the opening of the Bellagio Hotel. It consists of 1200 different water-emitting devices, making it costly and hard to maintain.

The High Roller

The High Roller is the famous Ferris wheel located in the Vegas Strip. It stands at 550ft tall and is known as the second tallest Ferris wheel in the world.

It opened in 2014, and since then, it’s been one of the main tourist attractions in the city. People opt to ride it at night as it gives a panoramic view of the light-polluted city.

Spending In Vegas

People spend an average of USD$246 in Vegas a day. This includes food, accommodation, and money for casinos. In 2021, the city reported a whopping USD$2.1 billion in gambling revenue. It was its highest earnings in gambling since 2006.

The Moulin Rouge Hotel

The Moulin Rouge hotel is the first desegregated hotel in Vegas. This means that both black and white people were allowed inside the hotel. It sparked the start of the civil rights movement in the Strip. The hotel also symbolized equality in the entertainment industry, up to this day.

Visit Vegas

Las Vegas is a great city to visit if you want to have a good time and enjoy life. It has an overall lively atmosphere that allows you to relax and feel alive at the same time. It also offers the best live music shows, parties, gaming, and hospitality experience you would never forget.