Discotech App Helps People Return to Partying Safely

As the latter half of 2020 approaches rapidly, people are wondering how and when they can return to raving safely. The live event industry is changing. In fact, some venues are temporarily or permanently closed. Meanwhile, many promoters are facing layoffs and furloughs. Finding the next event with these changes can be quite challenging. A new app and website Discotech equips attendees with the information they need to determine their next moves.

Partners

Discotech partners with over 1,400 venues around the world to give audiences updates on what their nightlife options are. Discotech’s partners include major EDM clubs in the U.S. such as Omnia Night Club, Club Space, Academy LA, and more. The company also has festival partners, including Insomniac Events, Ultra, Electric Zoo, and many others. As a result, attendees can plan their next festival well in advance.

The Discotech App

The steps are simple. Attendees visit the Discotech app or website and enter their location and date. Then, they let Discotech do the searching. The app can even filter by venues or events, and even by genre. But Discotech creates another layer of ease by allowing users to reserve VIP tables and buy tickets directly within the app.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Discotech is evolving to ensure that attendees can have fun while staying safe. Discotech doesn’t just allow users to view which clubs are open or which events are ongoing. Users can also filter to see which venues have a patio or outdoor space to maximize social distancing. Lastly, the developers are working to create a function that notifies users if they might have been exposed to the virus at a venue.

Download the app on the Apple app store or the Google Play Store, or visit the desktop website to view accessible venues or events.

