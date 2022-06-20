Everything to Consider When Planning a Bachelor Party

When it comes to planning and hosting a memorable bachelor party, there are tons of ideas to consider. If you have been given the task of hosting a bachelor party for a relative or friend, then there are several different factors to keep in mind including where to host it, the best time of year to do it, and the activities that you want to do.

Some people like to have the bachelor party quite soon before the wedding, while for others it’s a good idea to get it done and dusted in good time so that they can get back to wedding planning. There are plenty of excellent popular bachelor party locations to consider and lots of great activities like bar crawling, clubbing, carnivals, outdoor activities, beaches, casinos and much more that you might want to do.

The bachelor party is all about giving the groom a chance to relax and have some fun as he gets closer to entering married life. So, what can you do to make this happen?

Where to Go

When it comes to bachelor party ideas, the first thing you will probably be thinking about is where to go. You can find some great bachelor party ideas at Greenvelope that might help you decide on the best location. For example, Las Vegas might be perfect if you want to involve casinos while a more rural location would be ideal for lots of outdoor activities. You can also use Greenvelope to design unique invitations for everybody who is going to be invited to attend the bachelor party once you’ve decided where and when it’s going to be held.

When to Hold the Party

The bachelor party might be traditionally held as closely to the wedding as possible or even on the day before, but for many people this isn’t a great idea. If you host the bachelor party right before the wedding, this can cause unnecessary stress for the bride and groom who might have final details and touches to go over. The run-up to the wedding day can be quite stressful even without the bachelor party added into the mix.

It’s best to host it in good time; ideally a month before the big day is a good idea since that leaves plenty of time for the groom to sort out the last bits for the wedding after he returns, and of course there’s no risk of him being hungover for his wedding either. It’s also worth checking public holidays and popular vacations to find a date that doesn’t collide.

Who to Invite

It’s a good idea to try and keep the number of people invited to a minimum when hosting a bachelor party. You’ll need to ensure that everybody is accommodated for which can be difficult if you’re working with a large group of people. Around ten people on average, made up of the groom’s family and close friends, is a good choice. Check with the groom regarding who they want to invite and if there is anybody that they would rather not invite to their bachelor party.

Set a Budget

Once you have an idea of where you will be holding the bachelor party and who will be attending, it’s a good idea to set your budget so that you can realistically plan the activities and how long the bachelor party is going to last for. Bear in mind that not everybody is going to have the same amount of money to spend, so it’s a good idea to discuss budget requirements in advance with the guests to come up with a figure that works for everybody, and make sure that everybody is comfortable able to attend and take part in the activities planned.

Planning the Itinerary

Figuring out what activities you are going to do and when you are going to do them is one of the most important parts of hosting and planning a bachelor party. You will want everything to go smoothly and for people to have fun, so it’s a good idea to start planning these activities well in advance and get the guests to help with choosing what they want to do.

It’s also a good idea to look for fun and memorable things to do that you are still going to remember fondly and even laugh about in years to come. However, remember that people have different preferences, and it might be hard to find activities that everybody is going to enjoy, so start planning early and get input from the guests when it comes to ideas.

Accommodations

Some bachelor parties can be held in a day without the need to find somewhere to stay. However, if you are traveling to a destination that is quite some miles away or going abroad for the bachelor party then you will need to find somewhere suitable to stay. A weekend is usually a good timeframe for a bachelor party, and somewhere comfortable and safe to stay is important, especially if you are going to be drinking while celebrating. Check out local hotels or consider hiring a whole property through sites like Airbnb that everybody can stay in together.

Assign Somebody to Be Responsible

If your bachelor party is going to involve pub or bar crawls, going to clubs, or playing in casinos then it is a good idea to assign somebody to be the responsible one. They might be a designated driver or somebody who just doesn’t want to drink that much and is happy to help make sure that the groom in particular is okay throughout the night, is drinking enough water, and not making any silly decisions. The best person to ask to do this might be somebody who is quite close to the groom such as their older brother or their dad. Planning a bachelor party is a huge responsibility and there are lots of things to consider. Whether you’re going camping or want to play poker in Vegas, keep these steps in mind to plan a bachelor party to remember.