FitRated Says Nearly 1 in 3 Listen to EDM While Working Out

FitRated conducted a study involving 1,000 respondents to reveal interesting insights related to music and working out.

First, the FitRated determined the top 6 workout music genres. While pop music topped the chart for this category, followed by hip-hop/rap, classic rock, and alternative, EDM came in as the 5th most listened to genre while exercising.

Source: FitRated

The study also examined the top artists for each genre. It’s not surprising that The Chainsmokers made it as number one in the EDM category, followed by Calvin Harris and David Guetta.

Respondents also indicated elements in their music they preferred when working out. Above all, the study noted that fast-paced beats, motivational lyrics, and bass are among the most desired elements. The graphic below illustrates all of the most desired elements from the study.

FitRated also assessed the relationship between personal records and music. The team found that 34% of people who listened to EDM while working out set a personal record in the past 3 months. The chart below indicates both the top genres and artists listened to by respondents who set personal records.

The full study on FitRated’s website explores the relationship between all genres of music and working out, however, readers can expect these key takeaways in regards to EDM: