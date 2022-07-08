The Partnership Between Apenkooi and ID&T is Signed

Dutch music event promoter ID&T, part of live entertainment platform Superstruct Entertainment has signed a partnership agreement with Apenkooi Group. The strategic partnership will assist Apenkooi with accelerating its growth trajectory.

The continuous growth of Apenkooi, the newest partner of ID&T

Apenkooi started in 2004 at a local party in the Utrecht-based “Club Monza”. Two decades later, Apenkooi grew into one of the leading electronic music promoters in The Netherlands. Today, Appenkooi now has a portfolio of events. These events include prestigious names such as DGTL, STRAF_WERK, Pleinvrees, Amsterdam Open Air, and The Gardens of Babylon.

Apenkooi also organizes festivals internationally and promotes the elrow events in The Netherlands. In addition to continuing to run its flagship events, Apenkooi partnership with Superstruct and ID&T will unlock new opportunities for the group in the areas of brand partnerships activation and events sustainability. This partnership is building on the success of DGTL, the world’s most sustainable dance festival.

Ritty van Straalen speaks on the new partnership

“We are delighted to partner with Superstruct and ID&T. Joining a global platform of industry-leading, like-minded entrepreneurs will take Apenkooi to the next level and enable our company to seize the numerous growth opportunities within electronic music events brand partnerships and sustainability,” says Jasper Goossen CEO and co-founder of Apenkooi. We are very happy and proud to welcome so many talented and passionate people to our family. Not only does Apenkooi have an amazing portfolio with brands such as DGTL, STRAF_WERK, and Pleinvrees, we also have been partners already in several festivals such as Amsterdam Open Air, Valhalla, and By the Creek for many years. In addition to the many popular festivals, their in-house brand partnership agency will also become part of the group. For the ID&T brand partnership team this is a very important step to further expand the partnership portfolio with commercial and qualitative propositions”. Ritty van Straalen, CEO of the ID&T Group

About Superstruct Entertainment

Superstruct Entertainment is a global live entertainment platform that owns and operates large-scale music festivals and live events. Superstruct’s portfolio includes international brands such as Sziget, elrow, Parookaville, Wacken Open Air, Sónar, Mysteryland, Boardmasters, Zwarte Cross, Awakenings, and Defqon.1 Weekend Festival.

About Apenkooi

Apenkooi was founded in 2004 and is known for organizing events with a strong focus on electronic music, creativity, and sustainability. The ambition of the Amsterdam-based company has recently led to a worldwide expansion. Since 2015 Apenkooi organizes events in many countries such as Spain, Israel, Brazil and India. The Apenkooi Group includes brands such as DGTL, Straf_Werk, Pleinvrees, The Gardens of Babylon, Amsterdam Open Air, Valhalla, De Zon and By The Creek.

About ID&T Group

ID&T was founded in 1992 and organizes approximately 70 events a year. The ID&T Group includes the companies B2S, ID&T Events, Q-dance, Monumental (Awakenings), Air Events, Art of Dance, and VD Events and events such as Mysteryland, Amsterdam Open Air, Milkshake, Vunzige Deuntjes, Thunderdome, Defqon.1 Weekend Festival, Awakenings, Decibel Outdoor and Masters of Hardcore. Their events attract more than one million visitors a year. The ID&T Group also encompasses Platinum Agency and Most Wanted DJ, two of the world’s largest hard dance booking agencies.