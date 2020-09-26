Quincy Jones‘s newly-launched Qwest TV provides fans with a variety of musical content on Amazon Fire TV.

The streaming music video service is a hub for world music. It shows artist performances and documentaries from Miles Davis, George Clinton, Anderson Paak, and Erykah Badu. Qwest TV also offers channels specific to music genres, with Qwest Jazz & Beyond highlighting jazz, soul/funk, and world music. Meanwhile, Qwest Classical offers opera, dance, and world-wide classical concerts. Lastly, Qwest Mix is the TV’s linear channel that focuses on hip hop, electronic, indie rock, and more.

The service works on a subscription-based model and is available on the Amazon App Store. The service works on any TV that uses Amazon Fire.

Qwest TV CEO Réza Ackbaraly stated the following:

We want to give music and art lovers as many opportunities as possible to engage with the extraordinary performances on Qwest TV, no matter what their preferred device and viewing context may be. Fire TV is one step on our journey to have this music available everywhere, to everyone. “The combination of wide availability and deep, thoughtful programming sets Qwest TV apart from other music services and big, catch-all OTT generalists. Our commitment to access and stellar quality runs through everything we do.” Réza Ackbaraly

Quest TV was co-founded by music legend Quincy Jones. It aims to retain the rich history of music while also connecting fans to culturally and racially diverse experiences through music.