SyncFloor Raises New Round of Funding

SyncFloor's new funding round helps the company to reaffirm its vision and business in the world of music licensing and discovery

Seattle-based music licensing and discovery platform SyncFloor has raised a new round of funding. Ascend.vc and Arnold Venture Group are leading the round, reaffirming their commitment to SyncFloor’s vision and business. SyncFloor’s funding round will help the company continue to build its offerings and brand in a space in need of technological and licensing innovation.

The primary function of SyncFloor

The company launched earlier this year and it represents tracks from its 53 catalog partners (and growing). Furthermore, the company uses the same music discovery technology and platform to provide customized online sync stores to its partners.

For example, some notable independent distributors include TuneCore and Create Music Group. Additionally, it also partners with international labels such as JioSaavn Artist Originals, Maven Records, and Motor Music. With music playing a growing role in podcasts and podcasters struggling to navigate the license process, SyncFloor also launched SongsForPodcasters.com.

SyncFloor CEO and co-founder Kirt Debique explains

“We connect creatives to the music they love to enhance the stories they tell. Empowering production professionals to easily discover the beautiful and diverse content available from the commercial independent music sector, we do our part to make a better media industry and democratize access to opportunity. We raised this additional funding to further our vision, and we’re excited we were able to garner this kind of support”.

Kirt Debique, CEO and co-founder of SyncFloor

Ascend.vc Founding General Partner Kirby Winfield’s comment

“We believe SyncFloor has the potential to transform this sector of the music industry, and we’re excited to continue to support them on their journey”.

Kirby Winfield, Ascend.vc Founding General Partner
