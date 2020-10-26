Theremin’s 100th Anniversary Introduces Claravox Centennial

The theremin is one of the world’s most recognizable electronic musical instruments. Leon Theremin founded the instrument in 1920 and since then, it has seen a remarkable century as an otherworldly sound that media fans worldwide admire in film and TV soundtracks. In fact, the theremin is an avant-garde music staple and a sonic companion for groundbreaking moments in world history.

To commemorate the theremin’s 100th anniversary, pioneering electronic musical instrument company Moog Music introduced the Claravox Centennial. Although it is a limited-edition instrument, the Claravox Centennial celebrates the theremin’s past, present and future. Here is a short summary of what the Claravox Centennial is about.

The theremin’s latest innovation: Claravox Centennial

The Claravox Centennial is an elite performance theremin that Moog Music developed. This instrument draws on the company’s decades of experience building electronic musical instruments that honor the beauty and simplicity of traditional circuit design while continuing to innovate for creative artists.

Concurrently, Moog Music named the instrument in honor of Clara Rockmore, the original theremin virtuosa. The Claravox Centennial offers world-class control and sound available in a theremin for today’s top performers and aspiring thereminists.

Aesthetics, features and functionality

The Claravox Centennial is the most versatile Moog theremin in history. To demonstrate, switchable traditional and modern performance modes allow players to select between classic heterodyne analog oscillators and multimode DSP oscillators (sine, triangle, saw, wavetable) with assignable scales, quantization, and octave ranges.

An analog wave-shaping circuit (derived from the legendary Etherwave Pro) imbues ethereal sonic character and empowers rich sound-sculpting possibilities. Additionally, the on-board analog BBD delay creates a wash of spiraling echoes and resounding warmth.

Every thereminist will love it right away

Furthermore, the Claravox Centennial instrument is designed with exceptional playability to satisfy the most skillful thereminist. It invites access to multiple levels of calibration and control settings to create a custom fit between this unique instrument and each unique player.

Artists will appreciate the many thoughtful details included in the instrument’s design. These details include the DIN MIDI, USB, and CV inputs and outputs for integrating with DAWs or controlling external sound sources; front-panel preset storage for instant recall of your favorite sounds and settings; pitch quantization and scale selections to help educate newer players; and a dedicated software editor to further expand the instrument’s control and sonic capabilities.

Including the Claravox Centennial Theremin Stand

Featuring brass antennas, cloth-bound control panels, and a beautiful fine-grain walnut hardwood cabinet, Claravox Centennial utilizes carefully curated materials to pay homage to the hand-crafted history of the theremin. Finally, combine the instrument with the optional Claravox Centennial Theremin Stand for the ultimate statement piece.