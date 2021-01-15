Ruff Welcomes Everyone to the Dawg House

Nick Ruffalo a.k.a Ruff is a 21-year-old artist hailing from New Jersey. Ruff fuses together multiple facets of dance and pop music with inspiration from The Chainsmokers, Lost Kings, Gryffin, NOTD and Martin Garrix. Ruff’s sound steadily adapts record by record with the goal of emotion always in mind.

Ruff kicked off his catalog in July 2020 with “Self Sabotage” alongside MIKEY C & Lila McKenna on Australia’s Teamwrk Records. Additionally, he also garnered support from Will Sparks. In October 2020, he released his follow-up single “Without It” alongside American Idol finalist Robbie Rosen via Killabite Media. With a boatload of releases on the horizon spanning multiple genres, this budding artist is ready to prove himself to the world.

Moreover, he also surpassed 1 million streams on Soundcloud and more than 500K on Spotify. On the first Wednesday of 2021, he launched “The Dawg House” radio show on Soundcloud and YouTube.

More about Ruff

According to his profile on SoundBetter, he has worked on numerous tracks as a co/ghost producer, songwriter, and mixing engineer. On his own artist project, he received support from top artists such as Marshmello, Timmy Trumpet and Will Sparks. Aside from his aforementioned experience in dance and pop music, he has also created tracks for other genres as well. Those genres are dance-pop, progressive-house, future-house, deep-house, future-bass and bedroom-pop.